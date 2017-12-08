Deputies arrest man accused in string of auto breakings in Pickens Co.

Deputies said a man has been arrested in connection with multiple auto breakings in Pickens County.

Officials with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they'd been investigating a string of thefts in which vehicles parked in residential areas had been entered while homeowners were asleep during the night.

Detectives were quickly able to identify a pattern in how the vehicles had been left unlocked by the owners. Deputies said this created "targets of opportunity."

The Sheriff's Office said money, clothes, tools and a handgun were all reported stolen from the vehicles.

Friday afternoon, deputies said 37-year-old Luke Elliot Lister was taken into custody after a traffic stop. He remains detained at the Pickens County Detention Center, charged with 8 counts of auto breaking, 6 counts of petit larceny-enhanced and a single count of unlawful possession of a handgun, and held on a combined bond of $105,000.

Deputies shared the following list of areas and incidents in Pickens County where motor vehicle break-ins had been connected to Lister:

Powder Mill Road November 21, 2017; loose change, bag of clothes stolen from unlocked vehicle November 21, 2017; handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle November 21, 2017; tools stolen from unlocked vehicle November 21, 2017; unlocked vehicle ransacked, but nothing stolen November 21, 2017; 2 seat cushions stolen from unlocked vehicle November 21, 2017; unlocked vehicle ransacked, but nothing stolen

Smith memorial Hwy November 21, 2017; loose change, meat smoker stolen from unlocked vehicle November 21, 2017; loose change stolen from unlocked vehicle



Deputies said several other incidents are still under investigation that are expected to yield additional charges for Lister in the coming days.

