Foster Paws Rescue offering Christmas Eve delivery of adopted cats, kittens

Foster Paws Rescue is offering special Christmas deliveries this year.

The organization, an Upstate 501c3 all feline rescue, says Santa's elves want to help cats find their forever homes this holiday season. They'll be offering delivery of adopted cats and kittens to the community.

Available cats and kittens can be seen on their Facebook page, and you can visit the cats at Taylors PetSmart on Wade Hampton Blvd, 7 days a week. Pets can also be viewed at Simpsonville PetSmart on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A minimum donation of $50 will get you Christmas Eve delivery of a kitten/cat that is spayed or neutered, microchipped, has age appropriate vaccines and has been tested for FELV/FIV.

"Foster Paws believes there is a home for all of them and works every day to help find these homes," the organization said.

