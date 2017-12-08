Louisiana man shares happiest snow reaction video of all time - FOX Carolina 21

Louisiana man shares happiest snow reaction video of all time

Screenshot from Da'Quan Bellard's (@AlmightyChipp) video on Twitter. (Source: @AlmightyChipp) Screenshot from Da'Quan Bellard's (@AlmightyChipp) video on Twitter. (Source: @AlmightyChipp)
LOUISIANA (FOX Carolina) -

While pretty to look at, snowfall often gains mixed reactions from southerners.

For those not thrilled about wintry weather, blame often falls on traffic, closings and delays, and that last-minute rush out to stores for supplies to hunker down with.

And for those who live for the crisp air of winter and the first snowfall of the year, it's an all around magical time.

But for one Louisiana man, when snow moved through southeast Louisiana on Friday afternoon, he just couldn't contain himself.

"Im from Louisiana it doesn't snow here often," read Da'Quan Bellard's post on Twitter (@AlmightyChipp).

Then, the comedy:

