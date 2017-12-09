SCDOT warns of roads of roads through Upstate

SCDOT crews spent Thursday pre-treating the roads around the Upstate. Crews did all they could before the snow hit along I-85, but roads were still slippery for drivers Friday.

SCDOT spokesman Chris Madden urged drivers to be cautious until the winter weather completely cleared. Madden said the roads were still slushy late Friday evening.

Travelers Rest resident Zandra King said the traffic and wet weather didn’t bother her.

"Oh it's wonderful! I love it,” said King. “Let it snow. Let it snow!”

Nora Coyle said she embraced the snow that blanketed the area because it reminded her of home.

"Well I'm from the north so I kind of miss the snow,” said Coyle. “I’ve been hoping it would snow for, oh gosh, for like 3 or 4 days now."

Temperatures are expected to stay close to freezing heading into Saturday morning. DOT suggests taking precautions on the roadways.

