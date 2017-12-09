Fire chief: Family of 4 safe after house consumed by flames in Spartanburg

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Spartanburg early Saturday morning.

Per West View Fairforest Fire Department Chief Scott Garrett, a family of four is safe after flames consumed their home on the 700 block of Elam Way. Three children and one adult lived at the residence, but Garrett believes only three were inside the home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

The home was deemed a total loss, per Garrett. The cause of it is unknown.

The call came in at 5:06 a.m. Roebuck ,City of Spartanburg, Duncan and Poplar Springs Fire Departments also responded.

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

MORE NEWS: Snow and wintry mix likely toward Saturday morning

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.