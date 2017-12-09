Red Cross opens warming shelters in Asheville, Hendersonville; e - FOX Carolina 21

Red Cross opens warming shelters in Asheville, Hendersonville; emergency shelter opening in Marion

Posted: Updated:
American Red Cross logo American Red Cross logo
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The American Red Cross opened two warming centers for those needing to escape the cold as winter weather pours into the Carolinas.

The Red Cross sent out an alert Saturday morning saying the following shelters were open:

  •  Asheville warming center: 100 Edgewood Road, Asheville, N.C. 28801
  • Hendersonville warming center: 203 2nd Ave. East, Hendersonville, N.C. 28792

Snacks, warm beverages, games and books will be provided at the facilities. They are open to anyone who is experiencing power outages or just needs to get out of the cold.

The American Red Cross along with McDowell County EMS and DSS are also opening an emergency shelter at First Baptist Church located at  99 N. Main St., Marion, N.C. 28752. The shelter will open at 1 p.m.

Officials say the Marion location is not a warming center, but a shelter that will provide overnight shelter. The facility will offer people food, cots and blankets.

Medical personnel from McDowell County EMS will also be onsite to assist patients with special needs including oxygen administration. They ask that everyone bring their personal medications with them to the shelter.

For the latest on the weather in your area, click here.

MORE NEWS: Winter weather prompts flight cancellations in Carolinas

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.