Red Cross opens warming shelters in Asheville, Hendersonville; emergency shelter opening in Marion

The American Red Cross opened two warming centers for those needing to escape the cold as winter weather pours into the Carolinas.

The Red Cross sent out an alert Saturday morning saying the following shelters were open:

Asheville warming center: 100 Edgewood Road, Asheville, N.C. 28801

Hendersonville warming center: 203 2nd Ave. East, Hendersonville, N.C. 28792

Snacks, warm beverages, games and books will be provided at the facilities. They are open to anyone who is experiencing power outages or just needs to get out of the cold.

The American Red Cross along with McDowell County EMS and DSS are also opening an emergency shelter at First Baptist Church located at 99 N. Main St., Marion, N.C. 28752. The shelter will open at 1 p.m.

Officials say the Marion location is not a warming center, but a shelter that will provide overnight shelter. The facility will offer people food, cots and blankets.

Medical personnel from McDowell County EMS will also be onsite to assist patients with special needs including oxygen administration. They ask that everyone bring their personal medications with them to the shelter.

