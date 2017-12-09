Black ice likely through mid-morning

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

After parts of the mountains received over a foot of snow, and Upstate spots saw between 1-3”, we’re seeing the snow leave and the threat for black ice late tonight.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the northern Upstate and western North Carolina for black ice development this evening into Sunday morning. For areas south of I-85, black ice potential remains but is a bit lower.

This morning we are seeing temps into the low to mid 20 (teens for some in the mountains), leading to a refreeze of the snowmelt. Watch out for patches of black ice through 10am Sunday morning across our entire area, with especially hazardous conditions in western North Carolina.

Northwest flow snow showers will continue, mainly near the TN border, in the mountains into the overnight. Expect 1-2 more inches of snowfall from that in western NC.

Sunshine will return through the day Sunday with highs back in the 40s area-wide. More black ice is possible for Sunday night as temps dip into the 20s, particularly in western NC.

We get back into the 50s next week with mostly sunny skies. Another big cooldown arrives for mid-week, but conditions stay mostly dry.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.