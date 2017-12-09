Melting snow and slightly warmer today

Get news, weather on the go

In the wake of the early December winter weather, slowly warming temperatures will improve conditions across the area.

Today, sunshine prevails with highs reaching the mid-40s Upstate and upper 30s in western NC. Lingering snow and ice will continue to melt, and most areas will dry completely.

Tonight, lows drop back below freezing, so keep an eye out for any isolated spots that didn't fully dry out on roads during the day. Black ice will be possible.

The next several days look calmer and clear, with a brief warmer trend! We get back into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky.

Another cool-down arrives mid-week, but conditions stay mostly dry leading to little concern.

