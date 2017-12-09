Slick mountain roads tonight, more melting Monday - FOX Carolina 21

Slick mountain roads tonight, more melting Monday

Monday will bring a SLIGHT warm up with highs in the middle 50s in the Upstate.

Mountains however will continue to have re-freezing issues as melted snow creates black ice at night with lows in the 20s, so be sure to take extra care on the roads.

The rest of next week will be cold, but relatively quiet with only a slight chance of snow showers in the mountains on Tuesday.

