Snow pushes out, black ice likely tonight

After parts of the mountains received over a foot of snow, and Upstate spots saw between 1-3”, we’re seeing the snow leave and the threat for black ice late tonight.

Roads are wet for the Upstate today, so travel should be slow but won’t be icy. Expect slushy and icy patches in the mountains.

As the snow clears out through Saturday, we’ll see some peaks of sunshine to help dry out the roads and melt off a good bit of the snow. Highs should reach the upper 30s in the mountains and low 40s in the Upstate.

Northwest flow snow showers will develop, mainly near the TN border, in the mountains. Expect 1-3 more inches of snowfall from that in western NC.

Tonight temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 20s, leading to a refreeze of the snowmelt. Watch out for patches of black ice through 10am Sunday morning across our entire area.

Sunshine will return through the day Sunday with highs back in the 40s area-wide. More black ice is possible for Sunday night as temps dip into the 20s.

We get back into the 50s next week with mostly sunny skies. Another big cooldown arrives for mid-week, but conditions stay mostly dry.

