Buncombe Co. deputies investigating after historic Zebulon B. Vance Birthplace vandalized

Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are investigating a vandalism incident at the historic Zebulon B. Vance Birthplace.

Deputies say they found "Black Lives Matter" painted in red on the original home place structure Saturday morning.

The historic site is located in Weaverville at 911 Reems Creek Road. The location features the birthplace of civil war officer, North Carolina governor and U.S. Senator Zebulon Baird Vance. The five-room log house is furnished to evoke the period from 1795 to 1840.

The vandalism to the structure is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

MORE NEWS: Louisiana man shares happiest snow reaction video of all time

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.