Deputies: Upstate man arrested after assaulting mother, deputy

A Boiling Springs man is facing charges after deputies say he assaulted his mother and a law enforcement officer

Deputies responded to Belcher Road on Friday in reference to a disturbance. When they arrived on scene they made contact with 55-year-old Elijah Wayne Carson.

Carson told deputies he brought Christmas gifts to his neighbor’s house and a fight started. Deputies say at one point they asked Carson to remove his hand from his pocket and he started backing away and acting in a defensive manner, saying “don’t take me to jail”. He continued telling his story in a defensive way, they said.

Carson’s mother then stepped out of the home and began pointing at Carson mouthing the words “that’s him”, deputies say. When Carson realized what his mother was doing he then began to run toward the residence, per the incident report. Deputies pursued him and caught him as he was going through the fence of the residence.

Carson then turned and attempted to slam the gate into the deputy and it struck the deputy in the leg, the incident report said. The deputy then pushed it back open and observed Carson step toward him and punch him in the center of his chest, deputies said. The deputy then tackled Carson to the ground and secured his hands. Another deputy assisted with placing him in handcuffs.

Deputies placed Carson under arrest for assaulting a police officer. They then spoke with his mother who said earlier he had also assaulted her. She told deputies he started chocking her repeatedly and then struck her several times. She said she wanted to press charges against her son for assaulting her.

Deputies say they did observe swelling on the left side of her face and a fresh bruise on her right forearm. Deputies found enough evidence to charge him with assault in relation to the incident, per the incident report.

As of Saturday evening, Carson was in jail at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

