Deputies: Upstate man arrested after assaulting mother, deputy

Bond was granted Wednesday for the 26-year-old woman charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016. Katherine Baucom-Cowick, appeared in court for the bond hearing Wednesday alongside family of the two victims: Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, both from Darlington County, according to Michelle Norton, Deputy Clerk of the General Sessions Court in Darlington County.More >
Bond was granted Wednesday for the 26-year-old woman charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother in Darlington County in 2016. Katherine Baucom-Cowick, appeared in court for the bond hearing Wednesday alongside family of the two victims: Deziyah Davis, 9, and Denise Couplin, 52, both from Darlington County, according to Michelle Norton, Deputy Clerk of the General Sessions Court in Darlington County.More >
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Spartanburg early Saturday morning.More >
Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Spartanburg early Saturday morning.More >
The snow and rain will begin lifting east of the area by Noon, ending likely as a light rain as temperatures near the surface increase.More >
The snow and rain will begin lifting east of the area by Noon, ending likely as a light rain as temperatures near the surface increase.More >
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >
Deputies said a man has been arrested in connection with multiple auto breakings in Pickens County.More >
Deputies said a man has been arrested in connection with multiple auto breakings in Pickens County.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
While pretty to look at, snowfall often gains mixed reactions from southerners.More >
While pretty to look at, snowfall often gains mixed reactions from southerners.More >
SCDOT crews spent Thursday pre-treating the roads around the Upstate.More >
SCDOT crews spent Thursday pre-treating the roads around the Upstate.More >
With the first big winter weather event of the Upstate, the concern turns to road conditions as snow sticks to the roadways.More >
With the first big winter weather event of the Upstate, the concern turns to road conditions as snow sticks to the roadways.More >
Greenville police issued some traffic safety tips for people attending the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts Friday amid wet and wintry weather.More >
Greenville police issued some traffic safety tips for people attending the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts Friday amid wet and wintry weather.More >
Easley Christmas Parade. (12/9/17)More >
Easley Christmas Parade. (12/9/17)More >
Fundraiser held for Trooper Daniel Rebman. (12/9/17)More >
Fundraiser held for Trooper Daniel Rebman. (12/9/17)More >
Lovely lights and snow in Downtown Asheville. (12/8/17)More >
Lovely lights and snow in Downtown Asheville. (12/8/17)More >
Pets enjoy snow in Carolinas. (12/8/17)More >
Pets enjoy snow in Carolinas. (12/8/17)More >
FOX Carolina viewers and staff members share photos of the snow falling on December 8, 2017More >
FOX Carolina viewers and staff members share photos of the snow falling on December 8, 2017More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said four people are charged after a woman was attacked and her baby was taken near Liberty.More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said four people are charged after a woman was attacked and her baby was taken near Liberty.More >
City of Clemson Holiday Parade. (12/7/17)More >
City of Clemson Holiday Parade. (12/7/17)More >
Transportation officials gear up for possible winter weather in Carolinas. (12/7/17)More >
Transportation officials gear up for possible winter weather in Carolinas. (12/7/17)More >