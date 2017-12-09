Early December winter storm hits the western Carolinas

The first winter storm affected the Western Carolinas December 8 and 9 before the official start of winter, bringing over a foot of snowfall to parts of the area!

First off, this forecast obviously did not pan out…particularly in western North Carolina. Here are a couple of reasons why and what we’ll be extra vigilant for next time!

We expected snow in western North Carolina, but we expected the dry air to the north to play a bigger factor than it did. We also expected warmer soil conditions to counteract some of the snow sticking.

This storm system had copious amounts of moisture, and that moisture aligned perfectly with cold air aloft to generate heavy snow.

That heavy snow dynamically cooled the atmosphere at the surface (western NC began the day in the mid to upper 30s). By sunrise, Asheville had already dropped to freezing…and as this happened, snow began to stick. Once it began falling hard enough, it “overcame” those warmer ground conditions and stuck anyway!

With low pressure to the south and very favorable and fast upper-level winds overhead, atmospheric lift was enhanced over the area. This ended up being a classic snow setup in the mountains, and the results were indeed indicative of that!

In the Upstate, the forecast was much more problematic because temperature was much higher into the low and mid 40s and dew point temperatures in the low 40s. This was particularly important because there was no dry air to evaporatively cool the air surrounding it – this meant we had to cool from the “top down.”

Precipitation began during the morning as rain/sleet as expected, but the snow line dropped south faster than expected…resulting in some bursts of heavy snow in Greenville shortly after lunch.

Those bursts of heavy snow did indeed cool the atmosphere from the “top down.” By afternoon, we were just above freezing around 33 degrees F at GSP.

Precipitation intensity waned some south of I-85, and this combined with higher surface temperatures closer to 40 degrees F, resulted in an environment where snow was melting about 1500-2000ft above the ground – resulting in the expected cold rain.

Early Saturday, one final band of snow moved through the area...producing additional accumulation in the mountains. In the Upstate, an additional dusting occurred along the I-85 corridor.

Overall, the Upstate forecast was much more reasonable and in-line with what occurred vs. the mountains. Fortunately, we were able to play "catch up" fairly well...but still did not get the mountain snow totals correct.

Was the forecast perfect? No. In meteorology, we are trained we will never make a perfect forecast. We are also trained to investigate systems such as this write-up does and employ what we learned here going forward in hopes to produce more accurate forecasts.

