Police: Victim shot in both legs at Deaverview Apartments in Asheville

Police said one person was injured in a shooting at an Asheville apartment complex Saturday evening.

The call came in at 7:30 p.m.

Officers said they responded to Deaverview Apartments on Deaverview Road in Asheville after getting reports of a person with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police said they located a male victim wounded in both of his legs. The victim was alert and stable, and transported to Mission Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time, and there is no description of a suspect available at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

