Red Cross assisting Upstate family after home destroyed by fire

Fire officials say a home on Frey Road in Spartanburg is a total loss after it was consumed by fire Sunday morning.

Westside-Fairforest Fire Department Fire Chief Scott Garnett said two people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The call came in at 8:07 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed a total loss, he said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. It is under investigation.

The Una, North Spartanburg, and Duncan Fire Departments assisted with taking down the blaze.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

