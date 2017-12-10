Hundreds without power near Pelham Road

Over 800 Duke Energy customers in Greenville County are without power Sunday morning as temperatures sit in the 40s.

The outage was first reported at 10:40 a.m. Per the outage map, it is affecting 858 customers near Boiling Springs Road and Pelham Road.

At this time, the estimated restoration is 3:15 p.m.

Drivers should take caution in the area as SC Highway Patrol is reporting the traffic light on Pelham Road at Boiling Springs Road is not functioning.

The cause of the outage was not listed.

