Upstate mega church pastor stepping down

Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.

Pastor Carpenter said they will be moving Redemption, as well as their various other ministries, to the west coast in 2018. He said he will be taking over Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, California.

Pastor John Gray, who currently serves at the associate pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, has been named Carpenter’s successor. Pastor Carpenter believes Pastor Gray is the next voice for Redemption, a different voice.

"I have spilled my guts in Greenville, South Carolina," Pastor Carpenter said during the service on Sunday. "This is what I told God 'I cannot leave unless You give me someone greater than myself, not somebody to maintain it, but somebody who could do things I never dreamed of doing. Take it places I never dreamed of taking it.' And I said I can strip my pride and my ego and sit on the sidelines and clap while it does things that I was never able to get it to do...I'm sitting down studying preparing a message and God says as clear as I'm talking in this microphone to you, He said 'Call John Gray'."

Pastor Carpenter will remain on the board of directors for the Greenville church, which will be renamed by Pastor Gray at a later date. Ron Carpenter Ministries will continue to broadcast weekly television programs.

