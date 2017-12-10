Coroner investigating after human remains found in vehicle destroyed by fire in Ninety Six

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.

Coroner Sonny Cox said his office was called to Old Hastings Road in Ninety Six around 5 p.m. on December 8. At the scene was a vehicle that had been completely destroyed by fire.

Cox said deputies revealed to them that what appeared to be unidentifiable human remains had been found inside the vehicle.

An autopsy on Sunday confirmed that they were, in fact, human remains.

Cox said the remains have not yet been identified, however, and forensic testing will be needed in order to obtain a positive identification.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenwood County Coroner's Office, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and SLED.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina serial killer says there are more victims

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.