Deputies: Charcoal briquettes found with skeletal remains in burned car

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.

Coroner Sonny Cox said his office was called to Old Hastings Road in Ninety Six around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. At the scene was a vehicle that had been completely destroyed by fire.

Cox said deputies revealed to them that what appeared to be skeletal human remains had been found inside the vehicle. An autopsy on Sunday confirmed that they were, in fact, female human remains.

Cox said the remains have not yet been identified, however, and forensic testing will be needed in order to obtain a positive identification.

According to the incident report, deputies found charcoal briquettes in the rear seat of the vehicle, suggesting the fire was intentionally set. The vehicle which was completely burned is believed to be a 2005 Chevy Equinox, deputies said. They are unsure if the fire was set before or after the person died.

Investigators believe the car had burned several hours before a neighbor discovered it and reported it to authorities.

“I called 911 and told them there was a body in the car," said Rickey McFerrin,

McFerrin lives nearby and said he went to the scene after another neighbor told him that a charred car was parked in the middle of the road.

"We went down looking around and someone said it looks like a body is in there," said Rickey McFerrin, "I walked around there and looked, and sure enough, it was a body.”

The report states that the license plate may also have been removed from the vehicle.

Deputies say the car is registered to an owner in Charleston, but the remains found in the car were not those of the owner. They were, however, able to make contact with the owner and they do not believe they have anything to do with the victim's death at this time.

“The car was registered out of Charleston County, so we’re having to do some investigations from Charleston to Greenwood where the car ended up,” said Sheriff Kelly.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenwood County Coroner's Office, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and SLED. They are treating the death as suspicious.

