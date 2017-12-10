Attention motorists: New traffic shift along 385 NB

Officials with the I-85/385 Gateway Project are advising drivers of an upcoming shift in traffic flow along 385 NB.

Drivers are being asked to pay close attention Tuesday morning as they travel along 385 NB - motorists will be redirected along a new alignment going towards Roper Mountain Road and Downtown Greenville.

Once you make your way past Butler Road, official said motorists will continue under the Woodruff Road Bridge and under the new bridge towards downtown.

Then, drivers will be routed off of 385 NB .

As drivers work their way towards I-85, officials said travel lanes will gradually shift back to the original alignment across the I-85 bridges.

The significant change to the old traffic pattern will require motorists to pay close attention to new signage, message boards and traffic control devices that will assist them through this area.

Drivers are urged to use caution traveling in the area.

MORE NEWS: Coroner investigating after human remains found in vehicle destroyed by fire in Ninety Six

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.