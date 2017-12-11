Icy mountain roads, sunny and warmer today

This week features multiple shots of cold air but no widespread rain or snow chances!

This morning, watch out for icy roads in the mountains but Upstate roads should be fine. Temperature climbs into the 45-55 degree range later today with a sunny sky.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday, bringing a chance of scattered snow showers to the mountains. Up to an inch or two of accumulation is possible in spots.

Expect a COLD start to Wednesday with temperature in the teens across the mountains and mid 20s for the Upstate. Afternoon temperature will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The rest of the week into Saturday stays mostly dry and seasonably cool, but some rain could arrive by Sunday as another system approaches.

