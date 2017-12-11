Sunny & warmer Monday with snow melting through the day

This week features multiple shots of cold air but no widespread rain or snow chances!

Sunshine today brings high temperatures into the 45-55 degree range in the afternoon. This is just about average for this time of year. Snow will continue to melt today wherever it lingers in western NC, so watch out for any re-freeze areas tonight as lows return to freezing.

A cold front moves through Tuesday, bringing a chance of scattered snow showers to the mountains. Up to an inch or two of accumulation is possible in high elevation spots. Everyone else will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a strong breeze.

Expect a COLD start to Wednesday with temperature in the teens across the mountains and mid 20s for the Upstate in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s, making it the coldest day out of the next 7.

The rest of the week into Saturday stays mostly dry and seasonably cool, but some rain could arrive by Sunday as another system approaches.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.