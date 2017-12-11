Gold coin worth $1,200 left in SC Salvation Army kettle

An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina.
Multiple media outlets report the one-ounce South African Krugerrand was dropped into a Salvation Army kettle during a fundraising drive at a Walmart store in Tega Cay.
The coin will likely be sold to a jeweler's store with proceeds going to Salvation Army programs.
Mike McGee of the Salvation Army in Rock Hill says a typical kettle fundraiser will raise about $300 a day.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.