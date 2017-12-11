Former Rutherford Co. Sheriff Jack Conner passes away - FOX Carolina 21

Former Rutherford Co. Sheriff Jack Conner passes away

Jack Conner (Source: RCSO) Jack Conner (Source: RCSO)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Funeral services have been announced for Former Rutherford County Sheriff Jack L. Conner.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook Sunday that Conner passed away on December 8 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Conner served as sheriff from 2006-2010, according to the Rutherford County website.

Conner’s family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, which is located at 710 Mountain Creek Road, Rutherfordton, NC.

Funeral services will be held at the church or Wednesday at 1 p.m.


