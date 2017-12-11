Former Rutherford Co. Sheriff Jack Conner passes away

Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.More >
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.More >
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >
An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina.More >
An anonymous person dropped a single gold coin worth about $1,200 in a Salvation Army kettle in South Carolina.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
2017 Half Mile Christmas Parade to honor Birdsong. (12/11/17)More >
2017 Half Mile Christmas Parade to honor Birdsong. (12/11/17)More >
Christmas concert at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre. (12/11/17)More >
Christmas concert at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre. (12/11/17)More >
Crowds gathered for a rally to stop bullying in Toccoa, GA on Sunday.More >
Crowds gathered for a rally to stop bullying in Toccoa, GA on Sunday.More >
All-star high school football players representing North Carolina and South Carolina visited with patients during their annual Shrine Bowl pre-game visit to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Greenville.More >
All-star high school football players representing North Carolina and South Carolina visited with patients during their annual Shrine Bowl pre-game visit to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Greenville.More >
The Anderson County Christmas Parade took place on Sunday and it featured some of your very own FOX Carolina favorites.More >
The Anderson County Christmas Parade took place on Sunday and it featured some of your very own FOX Carolina favorites.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in December 2017.More >
Here are the arrests that made headlines in December 2017.More >
The people of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church allowed FOX Carolina inside their newly restored sanctuary on Sunday, after a long-awaited return.More >
The people of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church allowed FOX Carolina inside their newly restored sanctuary on Sunday, after a long-awaited return.More >
Easley Christmas Parade. (12/9/17)More >
Easley Christmas Parade. (12/9/17)More >
Fundraiser held for Trooper Daniel Rebman. (12/9/17)More >
Fundraiser held for Trooper Daniel Rebman. (12/9/17)More >
Lovely lights and snow in Downtown Asheville. (12/8/17)More >
Lovely lights and snow in Downtown Asheville. (12/8/17)More >