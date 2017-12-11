Former Rutherford Co. Sheriff Jack Conner passes away

Funeral services have been announced for Former Rutherford County Sheriff Jack L. Conner.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook Sunday that Conner passed away on December 8 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Conner served as sheriff from 2006-2010, according to the Rutherford County website.

Conner’s family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, which is located at 710 Mountain Creek Road, Rutherfordton, NC.

Funeral services will be held at the church or Wednesday at 1 p.m.



