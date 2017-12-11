Grandmother charged in baby's oxycodone death heads to trial

A Pickens County woman of killing her 14-month old grandson is scheduled to begin trial on Monday, according to court dockets.

Court dockets state jury selection will begin Monday in Angela Denise Brewer’s case.

Brewer was arrested in December 2015 after investigators determined 14-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lane Lusk died from a lethal dose of oxycodone.

The drug was found in a sippy cup that investigators said Brewer had given the child.

Brewer was the baby boy’s only caretaker on the day he died.

