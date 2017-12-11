Upstate grandmother convicted in baby's oxycodone death

A Pickens County woman accused of killing her 14-month old grandson has been convicted.

The trial began Monday, December 11, according to court dockets.

Jury selection also began Monday in Angela Denise Brewer’s case.

Brewer was arrested in December 2015 after investigators determined 14-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lane Lusk died from a lethal dose of oxycodone.

The drug was found in a sippy cup that investigators said Brewer had given the child.

Brewer was the baby boy’s only caretaker on the day he died.

On Thursday, Brewer was convicted of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

