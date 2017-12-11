East North Street reopens after crash involving pedestrian

Scene of the crash at the intersection (December 11, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

East North Street was partially blocked after a car hit a person Monday morning, according to Greenville County emergency dispatchers.

Injuries were reported in the collision, which happened near Mitchell Road around 7:20 a.m.

By 8:30 a.m. the scene had been cleared and both roads had fully reopened.

The crash occurred near Mitchell Road Elementary School.

Troopers are investigating the crash. EMS also responded.

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said an adult patient was loaded into an ambulance and that two cars appeared to be damaged

No other details were immediately available.

