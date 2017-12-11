JL Mann graduate completes Air Force basic training

A JL Mann graduate is now defending the United States as a U.S. Air Force Airman.

According to a news release from the USAF, Airman Kyle J. Clark has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Clark completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

He has also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Clark is the son of Richard H. Clark of Simpsonville, S.C., and brother of Rebecca F. Samples and Richard D. Clark` of Piedmont, S.C.

He graduated from high school earlier this year.



Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.