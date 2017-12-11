JL Mann graduate completes Air Force basic training - FOX Carolina 21

JL Mann graduate completes Air Force basic training

Posted: Updated:
Airman Kyle Clark (Source: USAF) Airman Kyle Clark (Source: USAF)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A JL Mann graduate is now defending the United States as a U.S. Air Force Airman.

According to a news release from the USAF, Airman Kyle J. Clark has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Clark completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

He has also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Clark is the son of Richard H. Clark of Simpsonville, S.C., and brother of Rebecca F. Samples and Richard D. Clark` of Piedmont, S.C.

He graduated from high school earlier this year.


Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.