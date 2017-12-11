Deputies: Woman smashed car windshield with bat, hit victim's car with her own

Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.More >
The Carolina Flaggers, a southern heritage group that displays the Confederate Flag, was forbidden from marching in the Summerville Christmas Parade on Sunday.More >
The Carolina Flaggers, a southern heritage group that displays the Confederate Flag, was forbidden from marching in the Summerville Christmas Parade on Sunday.More >
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.More >
Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.More >
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >
A Pickens County woman of killing her 14-month old grandson is scheduled to begin trial on Monday, according to court dockets.More >
A Pickens County woman of killing her 14-month old grandson is scheduled to begin trial on Monday, according to court dockets.More >
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.More >
We've received several calls and messages on several planes flying close together in the Midlands Saturday night.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
A Christmas parade in the Half Mile Lake subdivision worked to raise money for BirdSong, a nonprofit created in memory of Wade Hampton High student John Robb who was killed in a tragic accident.More >
A Christmas parade in the Half Mile Lake subdivision worked to raise money for BirdSong, a nonprofit created in memory of Wade Hampton High student John Robb who was killed in a tragic accident.More >
Students from Bridgeway Christian Academy packed 10,000 meals to help feed hungry children in Greenville and Haiti.More >
Students from Bridgeway Christian Academy packed 10,000 meals to help feed hungry children in Greenville and Haiti.More >
Christmas concert at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre. (12/11/17)More >
Christmas concert at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre. (12/11/17)More >
Crowds gathered for a rally to stop bullying in Toccoa, GA on Sunday.More >
Crowds gathered for a rally to stop bullying in Toccoa, GA on Sunday.More >