Deputies: Woman smashed car windshield with bat, hit victim's car with her own

A Union County woman faces multiple charges after deputies said she smashed the windshield of another woman’s car with a baseball bat and then ramming the car with her own.

The incident happened Sunday morning at an address on Dewey Circle.

Per incident reports, the victim was in a car parked on her property and talking to a man when his wife showed up and began hitting her car with the bat.

The suspect was identified as 49-year-old Kelly Pipkin. She’s also accused of blocking the victim’s vehicle from leaving and hitting the passenger side of the victim’s car with her own.

Warrants were issued charging Pipkin with assault and battery second degree and malicious injury to personal property.

