Number of whooping cough cases in Henderson Co. continues to climb

The number of whooping cough cases in Henderson County has climbed to 29, a spokesperson for the county announced Monday.

Kim Horton said the 29 cases were found throughout the community, not just in schools. She said approximately 1,000 people have had closed contact with those suffering from the illness.

Whooping cough, also called Pertussis, is a serious respiratory infection caused by the pertussis bacteria that affects the lungs and breathing tubes. Horton said Whooping cough is easily spread when someone with the infection coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms Can begin up to 21 days after exposure and may appear to be just a common cold at first.

One of the symptoms is Coughing fits that may cause vomiting and make it hard to breathe. These can begin 1-2 weeks after first symptoms present and can last for months.

Horton said anyone can get whooping cough, even people who have been vaccinated, but their symptoms will be less intense.

If you have been notified that you or a family member may have been exposed Horton said you should take the following precautions:

If the person who had contact with a case has symptoms, STAY HOME TO KEEP OTHERS FROM GETTING SICK and contact your doctor for appropriate care.

If the doctor thinks you may have whooping cough and gives you an antibiotic, you should stay home until you finish taking the medication.

If the person who had contact does NOT have symptoms but has an infant, pregnant woman or someone with a weakened immune system in their home, contact the health department or school nurse.

If you have NOT been notified that you or a family member may have been exposed and you have symptoms, STAY HOME TO KEEP OTHERS FROM GETTING SICK and contact your doctor for appropriate care.

If your doctor thinks you have whooping cough and treats you with an antibiotic, you should stay home until you have finished the medication.

