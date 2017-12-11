Police: Greenville man arrested after hidden camera found in Air - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Greenville man arrested after hidden camera found in Airbnb rental

Ceser Adam Mendez Fuentes (Source: Greenville Co. LEC) Ceser Adam Mendez Fuentes (Source: Greenville Co. LEC)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said a man was arrested Saturday after a hidden camera was found in a room he rented to a woman via Airbnb.

Police said the victim called them after discovering the camera, which was intended to record her, in a unit at Waterside Greene Apartments on Woodruff Road.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman from Calhoun, GA, said she had used the online lodging accommodation service AirBnb to rent the room from the suspect, Ceser Adam Mendez Fuentes.

Mendez Fuentes, 35, was charged with voyeurism and was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on Monday on a $5,000 bond.

