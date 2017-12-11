Police searching for suspect after robbery at Spartanburg credit union

The Spartanburg Police Department is working to track down a bank robbery suspect on Monday.

Officers said a robbery occurred at Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The suspect approached the counter and presented a note to the teller while carrying a small black bag.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect fled in a pickup truck before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and an orange and green camouflage baseball cap. He is believed to be a man in his 40s with gray hair and a gray beard.

A perimeter was set up at the scene and K-9s were called in to search for the suspect, but he has not yet been located.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

