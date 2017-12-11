Police searching for suspect after robbery at Spartanburg credit - FOX Carolina 21

Police searching for suspect after robbery at Spartanburg credit union

Posted: Updated:
Suspect in Carolina Foothills robbery (Source: Spartanburg PD) Suspect in Carolina Foothills robbery (Source: Spartanburg PD)
Suspect in Carolina Foothills robbery (Source: Spartanburg PD) Suspect in Carolina Foothills robbery (Source: Spartanburg PD)
Carolina Foothills Credit Union (Dec. 11, 2017/FOX Carolina) Carolina Foothills Credit Union (Dec. 11, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg Police Department is working to track down a bank robbery suspect on Monday.

Officers said a robbery occurred at Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union on John B. White Sr. Boulevard. The suspect approached the counter and presented a note to the teller while carrying a small black bag.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect fled in a pickup truck before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and an orange and green camouflage baseball cap. He is believed to be a man in his 40s with gray hair and a gray beard.

A perimeter was set up at the scene and K-9s were called in to search for the suspect, but he has not yet been located.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.