Sheriff: Couple arrested after elderly stroke victim found covered in feces, maggots

A North Carolina couple is in custody after officials say they found an elderly woman in deplorable conditions.

Sheriff Donald Street with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a residence on Snow Hill Road after 36-year-old Brandi Danielle Tipton and 36-year-old Frank Viola Jr. failed to pick up their children from school on Nov. 28.

The school principal contacted the Department of Social Services which, along with deputies, went to conduct a welfare check at the home.

In a sweep of the home, Street said they found an elderly female surrounded by feces. The sheriff said excrement was all along the bed and covering her, even between her toes.

The victim had bed sores from not being properly cleaned or turned over, the sheriff said. Her head had been shaved. When deputies contacted ambulance services, Street said they discovered maggots on her scalp.

Street said the victim had a stroke three years earlier that left her unable to walk, so Tipton was her caregiver.

The sheriff said when Tipton and Viola Jr. learned about the investigation into elder abuse, they fled the home with their children. The children were located in Florida with another relative on Dec. 5.

Viola turned himself in on Dec. 8 to the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies found Tipton at a location on Snow Creek Road on Dec. 9, they said she crawled through a window of the residence to escape. Deputies tracked her through the snow before taking her into custody.

Tipton and Viola are both facing charges for neglect of a disabled elder with serious injury. Their bond has been set at $40,000 each.

