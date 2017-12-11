Police: Man reported missing after gunfire at Asheville concert found dead

The Asheville Police Department is investigating multiple incidents at a skate park over the weekend leading up to a man's death.

Just before midnight on Saturday, officers were called to a fight at RAD Skatepark on Foundy Street in regards to a fight in progress during a concert. RAD Skatepark posted to Facebook on Saturday saying it would be closing early for a concert by Blac Youngsta.

While en route, officers received additional reports of gunshots being fired. When police arrived on scene, they said they located evidence that multiple shots had been fired but no victims were located nor reported to Mission Hospital.

The following morning, 24-year-old Jonquise Lamont Freeman was reported missing by his father, who said his last known location was the concert at RAD Skatepark.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Freeman was located by family members unresponsive on Lyman Street near the skate park. Investigators said Freeman's body had no obvious injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Police said the incidents remain under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.