Firefighters injured battling blaze that destroyed family's home, killed pets

An investigation is underway into a fire that destroyed a Greenville County family's home on Monday.

Chief Anthony Segars of the Belmont Fire Department said multiple agencies were called to the residential fire on Churchill Circle. When firefighters arrived, Segars said the home was already 70 percent involved with flames shooting through the roof.

"We were behind the eight ball when we pulled up," he said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the residence suffered heavy damage. After multiple hours on scene, crews were still working to put out hot spots.

Three firefighters were injured battling the flames. Segars said two firefighters suffered burns ranging from first to second degree. A third firefighter suffered second to third-degree burns and was transported to the hospital.

Segars said all three were wearing proper equipment but the flames were so intense it destroyed some of their gear.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said at least three animals were found deceased in the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting two adults displaced by the fire with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

A YouCaring account has been set up to raise money for the family. Click here to contribute.

Segars said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arson unit is investigating whether or not it is suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

