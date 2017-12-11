Tuesday mountain snow showers followed by brief but BIG cooldown

After some good snow melt today, temperatures overnight will be close to freezing in western North Carolina, so roads could once again be slick up there.

The Upstate should be in the upper 30s, so there won’t be as much concern for that down here. A fast-moving cold front will bring another quick batch of snow showers in the mountains giving some folks near the Tennessee border another inch or two on Tuesday.

Highs as a result will only make it to around 40 in Asheville and closer to 50 in Greenville with strong northwest winds up to 30 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be sunnier, but colder with mountain highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s.

We should bounce back quickly Thursday bringing highs back in the upper 4s to middle 50s.

Friday will bring another chance for mountain snow showers with a better chance for rain on Sunday.

