Woman says she spotted nearly a dozen coyotes near Upstate neighborhood

A Greenville County woman said on Saturday night, she saw something she didn't expect - a large pack of coyotes.

Linda Mason said around 11:15 p.m. she saw at least 10 coyotes running across Boiling Springs Road. The animals were exiting Carriage Park neighborhood and moving towards the Thornblade area when her headlights were shining on them.

"I was in awe," she said. "It was unbelievable I saw them."

Department of Natural Resources biologist Jay Butfiloski said it is not surprising a coyote pack was spotted in the Eastside because they have been previously documented in the area. But he did say the number of coyotes Mason says she saw is surprising.

He believes the coyotes she saw may have been related.

"It wouldn't surprise me that they're anywhere in Greenville," Butfiloski said.

MORE NEWS: Police: Greenville man arrested after hidden camera found in Airbnb rental

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.