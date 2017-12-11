Solar paneled parking lot canopies will generate power at Memorial Stadium

There's a new kind of power generating project coming to the campus of Clemson, and University officials say it has the power to cover a third of the electricity needs at Memorial Stadium.

Solar panel covered parking canopies are set to be installed over parking spaces near the stadium. They are set to be built in the summer of 2019, and Clemson is working with Duke Energy to make the project happen.

Tony Putnam is the Director of Utility Services at Clemson and says it's a project they've been looking into for a few years.

"We've been looking at the number of surface parking lots, and looking at the advantage to try to generate power from the parking lots," Putnam said. "We think it's a fantastic idea to turn the parking lots into ways to make power for the campus."

He says it's also a win for students and faculty, who will be able to study how the solar power is generated and used.

"It's a great opportunity for the University to demonstrate leadership in renewable energy and provide a learning opportunity for the students and also to bring it into the classroom for the faculty," he said.

James Wurst is a Senior Account Executive at Duke Energy and says there are definite perks for Clemson Tigers fans too, especially on game day, where they could have access to outlets and even cable and wi-fi.

"For the game day experience it's going to have features that people coming to the game will like and take advantage of and during the week students will use it as their normal parking so it's going to be multifunctional for the campus," Wurst said.

The exact cost for the project hasn't been set yet, but Putnam believes it will be in the $2 million range.

