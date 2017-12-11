Deputies: Suspect kidnapped woman from Upstate business and forced her to perform sex act on camera

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after a woman was kidnapped from a business and assaulted.

Deputies said on Dec. 4, 23-year-old Andrell Demond Wright kidnapped a woman from Sitel using threats of harm.

Wright then forcibly took her debit card and went to the Bank of America of Asheville Highway where he withdrew $500, according to the incident report.

After leaving the bank, deputies said Wright forced the victim into his bedroom with threats to hurt her and her family. There, the report states that he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The incident was recorded on the victim's cell phone which had been taken from her, deputies said.

She was dropped back off at Sitel.

Wright was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, strong arm robbery, restraining order violation and kidnapping.

He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

