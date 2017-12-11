Geminid Meteor Shower peaks mid-week

One of the coolest meteor showers of the year is set to peak on Wednesday night, but you may catch a few shooting stars on Tuesday night as well. It's all part of the Geminid Meteor Shower, which can produce some of the brightest meteors.

The best time to view is usually around 2AM according to Space.com. At the peak we will see nearly 120 meteors per hour.

Good viewing conditions are expected in the Upstate, but we could have some clouds for the mountains as we have the remnants of northwest flow snow showers lingering Tuesday night.