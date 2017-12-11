Family launching music foundation in memory of Wade Hampton student after fatal crash

An Upstate family is starting a nonprofit foundation in memory of their son, to pass on his love for music after a tragic accident.

John Robb II was a passenger in a vehicle with another teen, leaving band practice on Mar. 3 when troopers said the driver ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. Robb, 16, was killed in the collision.

He was a junior at Wade Hampton High School and a drum major in the marching band.

Robb's family said music and the band were everything to him, so they want to make sure his passion is carried on through other students. That is why they are working to establish BirdSong, the John Anthony Robb Music Foundation.

Robb's father, John Robb Sr., said the foundation will help purchase instruments and lessons for students in need so they can experience music the same way his son did.

"That's why we started this foundation - to honor him, to honor the Lord Jesus Christ and to provide for children who don't see an opportunity to explore the avenue of music," Robb said.

Robb said they have filed for nonprofit status for BirdSong, which was launched during a neighborhood Christmas parade on Sunday night. The Wade Hampton marching band marched in the parade to collect donations for BirdSong.

"We thought it would be very fitting to kick off this foundation with his peers and his family in school helping us to get this thing going in his name," Robb said.

The Robb Family is still working to finalize the organization's nonprofit status and its website, but in the meantime donations can be made to the GoFundMe for the John Robb II Memorial Fund.

All donations from the GoFundMe will be transferred to the BirdSong foundation once it is set up.

"We are really looking forward to really helping the kids that see a way to explore music," Robb said. "We are looking to keep my son's memory alive and glorify God through the whole process."

