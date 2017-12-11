Greenville City Council votes yes to annexing mills for development

Two ordinances seeking to annex land into the city of Greenville came to a second final reading on Monday.

During the reading, Greenville city council considered annexing nearly 17 acres of the Woodside Mill property and three acres owned of Plush Mill on Easley Bridge Road.

Both motions were passed.

The Woodside Mill property can now be rezoned for mixed-use development. According to the ordinance, the development would include 300 rental units, retail and office space, room for a brewery or restaurant and venue use.

The Plush Mill property can now be renovated. The land will be developed for mixed-use including an indoor self-storage, cafe or restaurant, and event venue use.

The city can apply for the textile mill tax credit, which allows keeping the property taxes as before renovation or development begins. It holds the tax value the same for 20 years. This credit is used as an incentive for renovating these mills.

