Greenville Deputies looking for suspect after Wells Fargo bank robbery

Deputies are looking for this suspect they say is responsible for robbing the Wells Fargo on Grove Road. (12/11/17 FOX Carolina)

Greenville Deputies are looking for a male suspect they say is responsible for a robbery at Wells Fargo Monday afternoon.

Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., they responded to the Wells Fargo on Grove Road in regards to a bank robbery. When deputies arrived on scene they said they learned a male suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.

They said the suspect was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies do not know if the suspect was armed.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a male between 5'11" to 6'2" with a slim to medium build. He drove away in a red or burgundy sedan toward White Horse Road, they said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identify is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

