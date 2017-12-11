Spartanburg Herald Journal reporter says Kohlhepp confessed to more victims through letter correspondence

A man whose crimes stunned the Upstate when they came to light a little more than a year ago, once again dropped a stunning confession to Spartanburg Herald Journal reporter, Daniel Gross.

"He drops this line, 'Yes, there was more than 7' and kind of goes on to talk about the FBI and what he disclosed to who already and so when I read that it was shocking, that was different," said Gross.

This latest admission came to Gross through a hand-written letter from serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

Back in May, Kohlhepp admitted to murdering four victims at Superbike Motorsports, Scott Ponder, his mother Beverly Guy, shop foreman Brian Lucas and mechanic Chris Sherbert. He also confessed to killing Johnny and Meagan Coxie as well as Charlie Carver. Carver was the boyfriend of Kala Brown who was discovered chained up in a shipping container on Kohlhepp's Woodruff property in November 2016.

"For me it's always just been I'm looking for more information. I'm wanting to understand more and so I reached out to him and had these letters exchanged in hopes of just finding out more and seeing what he's willing to offer up," said Gross.

Gross and the Herald are not sharing the letters publicly in part because they say a good amount of them are not newsworthy but also because Gross said it's out of respect for the victims families. He said the Herald does not want to be a "speaker box" for Kohlhepp.

Gross did describe how he felt about the correspondence between himself and Kohlhepp, which he initiated shortly after Kohlhepp's conviction.

"Even from that first letter that I received in response to mine, it was kind of a surreal moment seeing these handwritten words from somebody we've heard so many horrible things about... It's really an odd kind of dynamic there," said Gross.

Since that initial letter, Gross has sent four others to Kohlhepp and received four in return. Gross said the last letter dated November 28th was 8 pages long.

"He claims he was blown off and doesn't really go into a whole of more detail about the victims," Gross aid. "Other than that it's just a lot of background information, stuff about his life, his prison life. Other things that we didn't really think was newsworthy... I always take everything with a grain of salt you know, I don't know how much of it is a manipulation game or what all is honest and true given his background. We have to be cautious of that."

He said his hope is that if any of the claims in this latest letter are true, more families will finally get the justice they've been seeking.

"With him going down this road, if more does come out my mind goes to other cases and other victims. There could be plenty of families out there that dealt with a lost loved one without any answers, without any justice so this could be one small direction toward finding answers and justice for those other families that could be out there," said Gross.

FOX Carolina also reached out to the FBI to find out if they are investigating claims Kohlhepp apparently made in the letter. An agent with the Columbia office told us their is a pending investigation into Kohlhepp at this time and they cannot comment further than that.

