School officials asking for help IDing person responsible for vandalizing Upstate high school football stadium

Officials at Woodmont High School are investigating recent vandalism to the school's football stadium.

Per school officials, the vandalism was discovered Sunday afternoon. They said the vandal cut through the locks at the field, cut a figure eight into the field and also did "donuts" on the practice field.

Here is the post shared on the school's Facebook page:

Woodmont is offering a cash reward for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information should call the athletic office at 864-355-8615.

