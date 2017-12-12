Asheville Brewers help to build Habitat For Humanity home for single mother

It’s been a tough decade for Karen Chrisman. She became a single parent when her son, Keith was just 3 years old.

For the last five years, she said they have lived in an unsafe neighborhood, in an apartment where things don’t get fixed., but the preschool teacher was determined to change their luck.

"I didn't think I'd actually get picked,” said Chrisman, “But I'm very grateful that I was."

She wrote a letter to Asheville Habitat for Humanity’s selection coordinator earlier in the year. They chose her and Keith, now 15-years-old for a brand new two-bedroom home.

"I just started crying when they called me on the phone. It's been a life-long dream of mine and my son's also,” said Chrisman, “He's my number one priority and I'm going to do whatever I can for him."

It’s a special home though, it’s the "House That Beer Built." The home is sponsored by the Asheville Brewers Alliance. Which is made of several local breweries and brewing-related businesses. An industry Karen says wasn’t quite her taste, but now is forever in their debt.

"Life is hard for everybody in different ways,” said Kendra Penland, Executive Director of Asheville Brewers Alliance, “It's just great to be able to help support Karen and her son. Help them get into a home of their own after so many years here."

"She's been working on her sweat equity and attending classes,” explained Jeff Paul with Habitat for Humanity, “Just really getting that sweat equity out of the way."

Chrisman has learned the basics in home maintenance and proper budgeting. When it’s time to move in, they’ll be able to afford the mortgage.

Karen Chrisman has watched her new home being built from across the street since the process began for her. She’s been helping to build other peoples’ new homes as part of her sweat equity. In a couple months, she will get the will get the keys to her new home. Most of all, she gets to give her son, his dream home.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.