Memorial service Tuesday for Clemson student who died suddenly

A memorial service will be held Tuesday for a Clemson student who died suddenly, per an obituary.

Bowen Paul Ellis, 19, of Mount Pleasant died on December 9, the obituary states. The State reports he was found unresponsive by roommates in his off-campus apartment. The newspaper reports that Ellis' cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Clemson President tweeted about Ellis’ death on Sunday.

#Clemson mourns the loss of student Bowen Ellis. Keeping his family and friends in my thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/yFdUWUaPJI — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 10, 2017

A memorial service will be held Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 57 Pitt Street.

