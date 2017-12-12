Memorial service Tuesday for Clemson student who died suddenly - FOX Carolina 21

Memorial service Tuesday for Clemson student who died suddenly

Posted: Updated:
Bowen Paul Ellis (Source: Obituary) Bowen Paul Ellis (Source: Obituary)
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -

A memorial service will be held Tuesday for a Clemson student who died suddenly, per an obituary.

Bowen Paul Ellis, 19, of Mount Pleasant died on December 9, the obituary states. The State reports he was found unresponsive by roommates in his off-campus apartment. The newspaper reports that Ellis' cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

Clemson President tweeted about Ellis’ death on Sunday.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. in Bethel United Methodist Church, located at 57 Pitt Street.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.