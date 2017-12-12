Tuesday is final day to turn in Angel Tree gifts

A memorial service will be held Tuesday for a Clemson student who died suddenly, per an obituary.More >
Greenville police said a man was arrested Saturday after a hidden camera was found in a room he rented to a woman via Airbnb.More >
Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
A Greenville County woman said on Saturday night, she saw something she didn't expect - a large pack of coyotes.More >
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he's expecting his third child, and it's a girl.More >
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >
A woman was arrested for murder over the weekend after her husband's remains were found in their Coventry Township home.More >
A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.More >
A Leavenworth woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for at least 25 years for raping a 16-month-old girl. Forty-one-year-old Mahogany Jaelene Payne was sentenced Friday.More >
Here is a look inside the Angel Tree collection area in the TD Convention Center. December 12 is the final day to drop off Angel Tree gifts for children in need.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
A Christmas parade in the Half Mile Lake subdivision worked to raise money for BirdSong, a nonprofit created in memory of Wade Hampton High student John Robb who was killed in a tragic accident.More >
Students from Bridgeway Christian Academy packed 10,000 meals to help feed hungry children in Greenville and Haiti.More >
Christmas concert at Phillis Wheatley Repertory Theatre. (12/11/17)More >
Crowds gathered for a rally to stop bullying in Toccoa, GA on Sunday.More >
