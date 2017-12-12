Tuesday is final day to turn in Angel Tree gifts

Time is running out to help a child in need this holiday season. Tuesday, December 12th is the last day to turn in donations for the Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Each angel represents a child in a local county. Salvation Army representatives said each angel has been adopted this year.

Those who have adopted an angel are asked to drop off their donations at the TD Convention Center Warehouse off Eisenhower Road on Tuesday from 8 am until 4:30 pm. Last minute donations should not be dropped off at the Haywood Mall or Salvation Army on Rutherford Street.

Salvation Army representatives explained the gifts will then be sorted into each family’s box. Distribution day is December 20th.

Fox Carolina has been a proud partner of the Salvation Army Angel Tree for more than five years. We want to thank our sponsor, Greer Flooring, for helping to make this year so successful.

