Dangerous wind chills early Wednesday for western NC

Blustery weather headlines the mountain forecast through Wednesday.

After snow showers dissipate, attention turns to dangerous wind chill values developing Tuesday night into early Wednesday across western NC.

Sustained wind speeds will likely exceed 15-20 mph through the night with higher gusts, weakening from 50 mph gusts earlier in the day. As temperatures fall into the lower 20s and upper teens, wind chill values will drop to near or BELOW zero in spots early Wednesday morning.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for this potential, but even if your area isn’t in a wind chill advisory, a WIND advisory continues through 7 AM Wednesday which will create low wind chills regardless.

This prolonged period of windy weather will create potential for tree and power line damage in areas of western North Carolina.

Please have a plan in place to keep your family warm should you lose power during this time of frigid, wintry air.

