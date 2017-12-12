Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office hosts tree lighting for victims' - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office hosts tree lighting for victims' families

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a tree lighting ceremony will be held Tuesday evening in memory of homicide victims and those killed in vehicle crashes.

Sergeant Ryan Flood said the 16th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Greenville County Square Council Chambers, which is located at 301 University Ridge, Greenville.

