Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office hosts tree lighting for victims' families

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a tree lighting ceremony will be held Tuesday evening in memory of homicide victims and those killed in vehicle crashes.

Sergeant Ryan Flood said the 16th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Greenville County Square Council Chambers, which is located at 301 University Ridge, Greenville.

MORE NEWS - Tuesday is final day to turn in Angel Tree gifts

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.